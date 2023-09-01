3 men found unconscious in tanker trailer at Liberal, Kan. truck wash, 1 dead

By Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Liberal, Kan. Police Department said one of three men found unconscious in a tanker trailer Friday morning at a truck wash died at a nearby hospital. Two others are hospitalized, one transported to Wichita from Southwest Medical Center (SWMC), in Liberal. police said.

Police said an emergency response to an EMS call including Liberal PD officers, the Liberal Fire Department, Seward County Sheriff’s deputies and Seward County EMS happened a little before 9 a.m. at the Red Barn Truck Wash in the 1200 block of East Pancake, in Liberal.

Police described the three men first responders found unconscious in the trailer at the truck wash as “employees.”

“All three males were extracted and transported to SWMC,” the Liberal PD said in a news release. “While at the hospital, one of the individuals was pronounced deceased, one individual was transported to Wichita, and the third individual was admitted to SWMC.”

Police didn’t indicate what happened to the men but did say OSHA was notified and is investigating.

