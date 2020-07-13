Advertisement

K-State signs agreement to help develop vaccine candidate for COVID-19

Kansas State University has signed a new research agreement to help develop a vaccine candidate for COVID-19.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has signed a new research agreement to help develop a vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

The agreement is with Tonix Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, to develop a vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19.

K-State will advance preclinical development of a live replicating virus vaccine to protect against COVID-19 based on bovine parainfluenzavirus (BPI3V).

The inventor of the technology and professor of diagnostic pathobiology in the K-State College of Veterinary Medicine, Waithaka Mwangi said in K-State news release, “a weakened BPI3V has previously been shown to be an effective vaccine vehicle in humans,”

“More importantly, following extensive testing, BPI3V was shown to be safe and stable in infants and children,” Mwangi explained. “The vector is well suited for mucosal immunization using a nasal atomizer, but it can also be injected. Therefore, BPI3V is suitable for development of COVID-19 vaccine candidates.”

While majority of vaccines that are currently being develop will be injected into the body, it will be sprayed in the nose to trigger the virus.

The research agreement, coordinated through K-State Innovation Partners, is the fourth license agreement between K-State and corporate partners on technologies related to COVID-19.

