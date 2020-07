WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead after a shooting at an Autozone in southeast Wichita.

The man died from a gunshot wound at an Autozone located at Lincoln and Oliver. The motive is unknown.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene and will update when more details become available.

This is the scene at Oliver and Lincoln in southeast Wichita. A large portion of the parking lot here at the AutoZone has been blocked off. Waiting for information from police. #kwch12 pic.twitter.com/LHM8x7q3Ha — Shawn Loging (@KWCHShawn) July 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.