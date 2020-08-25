Man killed in shooting at N. Wichita club

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man died from his injuries in a Monday-night shooting reported at a north Wichita club near 49th Street North and Arkansas.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. at Baby Dolls. Police said a man in his 30s, found wounded inside of his car, died at the scene.

Monday night, they said the shooting wasn’t random and there is no threat to the public.

