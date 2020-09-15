Advertisement

1 dead, 2 critically injured in northeast Wichita shooting

One person is in very critical condition following a shooting Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of N. Ash.
One person is in very critical condition following a shooting Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of N. Ash.(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police say one person is dead and two others are critically injured following a shooting near 11th and Ash Tuesday morning.

Police are on the scene of a shooting in northeast Wichita.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of N. Ash shortly before 9 a.m. for the shooting.

At least one person is in very critical condition.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene.

