1 dead, 2 critically injured in northeast Wichita shooting
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police say one person is dead and two others are critically injured following a shooting near 11th and Ash Tuesday morning.
Police are on the scene of a shooting in northeast Wichita.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of N. Ash shortly before 9 a.m. for the shooting.
At least one person is in very critical condition.
Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene.
