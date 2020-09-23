Wichita Festivals CEO leaves organization, launches emergency fundraising campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Festivals CEO Ty Tabing has left the not-for profit organization, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tabing has been CEO of the organization for 10 months.

“The thought of leaving Wichita Festivals would have been unthinkable before the pandemic,” Tabing said in a release. “But when revenue is down 90% and it’s impossible to know when events and festivals will return to normal, dramatic moves are required to keep the doors open.”

Along with Tabing’s departure, the organization eliminated three staff positions, a third of its staff.

“The staff is already taking furlough days and we’re trying to do as much as we can with as little money as possible,” Tabing said in the release.

The organization has launched an emergency funding campaign, named the Hey Neighbor! campaign, to help make up for lost revenues due to the cancellation of 2020 Riverfest and the Autumn and Art festival going virtual. The fund will kick off on Oct. 8.

Those wishing to donate will be able to do so in-person, online and by mail, according to the organization.

Wonderfall has also been postponed, but the organization will partner with other local arts organizations and the city to create an art instillation in downtown Wichita windows.

The River Run race will be virtual on Nov. 7. Runners can register at RiverRunWichita.com.

