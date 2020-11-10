Advertisement

Athletic Director for Kapaun Mt. Carmel placed on temporary leave

Mar 6, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during during a 5A Sub-State matchup between Kapaun and...
Mar 6, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during during a 5A Sub-State matchup between Kapaun and Valley Center ©KellyRoss(©KellyRoss | Kelly Ross)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Catholic Diocese of Wichita Schools and Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School announced Monday that KMC Athletic Director John Cherne III has been placed on a temporary leave of absence. Cherne is also the varsity boys basketball coach.

Kapaun officials said all scheduled athletic activities will continue as previously communicated, and the school has assigned temporary replacements until further notice.

All questions have been directed to Dean of Students John Heise and Principal Chris Bloomer.

