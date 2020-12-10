Roger Marshall, Ron Estes among GOP House members supporting Texas’ election challenge

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas congressmen Roger Marshall and Ron Estes are among more than 100 Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives putting their names behind the support of Texas’ bid to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the U.S. Supreme Court. The names show up in an amicus brief from 106 Republican House members in support of the lawsuit filed Tuesday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The lawsuit is against four battleground states that showed a victory for Biden: Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. All four states have certified their election results. Congressman Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, solicited 105 fellow GOP lawmakers to go onto the brief with the Supreme Court, in support of the Texas lawsuit.

“The four states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and unlawfully enacting last-minute changes, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election,” says an explanation about the federal lawsuit on the Texas Attorney General’s Office website. “The battleground states flooded their people with unlawful ballot applications and ballots while ignoring statutory requirements as to how they were received, evaluated, and counted.”

On Wednesday, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced that Kansas is among 17 states asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case filed by Paxton. That count is now up to 18 states.

There have also been court filings opposing the lawsuit. The opposition has come from members of both parties.

In one Supreme Court filing in response to the suit, CBS News reports, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro called the efforts to overturn the election results “legally indefensible,” and “an affront to principles of constitutional democracy.”

A House Republican from Texas, Congressman Chip Roy, also publicly denounced the effort, saying he would not participate in the lawsuit. He called the case “a dangerous violation of federalism and sets and precedent to have one state asking federal courts to police the voting procedures of other states,” CBS News reports.

Eyewitness News on Thursday afternoon reached out to the offices for Marshall and Estes. As of 4 p.m., neither had responded. Marshall is wrapping up his final days as a U.S. House member. In January, he’ll move on to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate. Estes won reelection in November to continue representing Kansas in the U.S. House.

