Wichita churches prepare for Christmas crowd amid pandemic concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Christmas Eve is only four days away and area churches are adjusting service schedules to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Scott Marshall is the lead pastor at Wichita First Church of the Nazarene. He said, “That’s the constant conversation between pastors, we have our own little world that we live in. And we just are learning from each other every time a new stipulation comes out from the CDC or from the county, we adjust.”

Pastors and churches around Wichita have been working together since the start of this pandemic, like pastor Marshall, and now they’re preparing for the Christmas crowd.

Marshal said, “It’s almost like a phone call, “What are you doing? How’s that working for you? ‘What are you planning on doing?’”

Some churches are adding extra service times to allow people to spread out, while some are moving services online all together.

“During Christmas, we’re really kid of keeping it the same and Christmas Eve, we’re going to have two services socially distanced, kids in the room,” said Marshall. “We have an atomizer that prays everything down between the seats, and we’re taking a lot of precautions”

Wichita First Church of the Nazarene is roping off every other row to allow for social distancing for church members coming to celebrate Christmas Eve services.

“Normally we’d light candles and pass the candle but this year it’s glow sticks and your cellphone light. So, adjusting with the times,” said Marshall.

Marshall said the church will be completely virtual the Sunday after Christmas; an effort he said is to help keep the congregation healthy.

“These are definitely times people show up to church, Christmas and Easter and when folks are going to be around their families, we’ll just be online period,” said Marshall.

While churches are trying to accommodate for members, it’s best to check their social media pages or websites to see what services are available.

