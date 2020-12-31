Home inspectors: Generally not much to worry about concerning Wichita earthquakes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A magnitude-3.9 earthquake registered in east Wichita early Wednesday morning generated enough force to wake people up across town. The U.S. Geological Survey, which varied slightly from the Kansas Geological Survey in recording the earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8, has a map showing that people as far away as Oklahoma City and Omaha reported being able to feel the Wichita earthquake.

The Kansas Geological Survey said Wednesday morning’s excitement marked the 20th earthquake in Wichita since Thanksgiving. The latest quake had some viewers reaching out to ask what it means for their homes. Eyewitness News took the question to two home inspectors. Both say, generally, there is nothing much to worry about for most homeowners when it comes to the recent local earthquakes.

“Not with the magnitude that they are right now. You’d typically see higher-magnitude earthquakes cause damage than what we have here.”

Where the relatively small earthquakes could lead to a problem is by worsening an existing issue.

“In a foundation, it’s common to have minor cracks that occur. So with an earthquake, that can actually widen and make those worse, so it’s good to kind of have an idea of what’s going on with your home,” Kansas Real Estate Inspections Owner/Certified Master Inspector Larry Cox said.

The inspectors said there are some places in your home worth checking after an earthquake.

“Furnace, water heater, gas fireplaces, check for any gas smell,” Cox said.

It’s also worth checking your home’s foundation for any new or larger cracks, as well as on the roof and chimney and doors and windows.

“Those are typically the places that you’re going to see those cracks more often,” Hoffman said.

For most in Wichita, the earthquakes don’t leave behind much more than a desire for them to end. However, inspectors said it is important to document any damage you see and if you are concerned about anything regarding your home and possible damage, you should have an inspection done to determine the next steps.

