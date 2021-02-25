Pfizer ramping up vaccine production, expanding work at McPherson plant

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pfizer announced this week that it is working to double the weekly amount of COVID-19 vaccines for the United States. Three of its plants in the U.S. are responsible for the vaccine production, and now Pfizer says, it’s expanding its manufacturing to a plant near McPherson. In its effort to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production, Pfizer plans to make 120 million doses for the country by the end of next month. To make that increase possible, it’ll use the McPherson plant.

The announcement follows President Joe Biden’s recent tour of Pfizer’s facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The actual vaccine won’t be made at the McPherson plant, but it’s still play a vital role increasing the nation’s supply. It’ll do that with fill-finish lines. The fill-finish is the final stage of vaccine production where the doses are put into vials, packed up and sent out for distribution.

“I think it’s amazing,” said McPherson resident Michelle Barreiro about what’s planned for the nearby plant.

She said she’s glad to see the community being able to play a part in helping the nation to become a safer place.

“I think it’s fantastic Pfizer is starting to produce the vaccine here in McPherson,” she said. “I think the sooner we can get it out, the better.”

