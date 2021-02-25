Advertisement

Pfizer ramping up vaccine production, expanding work at McPherson plant

Pfizer vaccine
Pfizer vaccine(KFYR-TV)
By Grant DeMars
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pfizer announced this week that it is working to double the weekly amount of COVID-19 vaccines for the United States. Three of its plants in the U.S. are responsible for the vaccine production, and now Pfizer says, it’s expanding its manufacturing to a plant near McPherson. In its effort to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production, Pfizer plans to make 120 million doses for the country by the end of next month. To make that increase possible, it’ll use the McPherson plant.

The announcement follows President Joe Biden’s recent tour of Pfizer’s facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The actual vaccine won’t be made at the McPherson plant, but it’s still play a vital role increasing the nation’s supply. It’ll do that with fill-finish lines. The fill-finish is the final stage of vaccine production where the doses are put into vials, packed up and sent out for distribution.

“I think it’s amazing,” said McPherson resident Michelle Barreiro about what’s planned for the nearby plant.

She said she’s glad to see the community being able to play a part in helping the nation to become a safer place.

“I think it’s fantastic Pfizer is starting to produce the vaccine here in McPherson,” she said. “I think the sooner we can get it out, the better.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wyandotte Nation is set to open the Crosswinds Casino on March 2 in Park City.
New casino to open in Park City next week
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Wichita Police are asking people to avoid southbound I-135 at 21st Street due to an injury...
Injury accident on SB I-135 backs up traffic by ‘several miles’
COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Kansas governor authorizes additional vaccinators
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class

Latest News

Butler County’s EMS Director Frank Williams received the Medal of Valor after risking his own...
Butler County EMS Director receives Medal of Valor
It’s been five years since a gunman killed three people and injured 14 others in a shooting...
Hesston community remembers Excel shooting 5 years later
The Epic Center will be the home to a new cybersecurity business coming to Wichita called...
Cybersecurity company Novacoast to bring 60 new jobs to Wichita
South Dakota medical marijuana
Kansas governor supports bill to legalize medical marijuana