Advertisement

Restaurants see large return to dining for Easter celebration

Restaurants see large return to dining for Easter celebration
Restaurants see large return to dining for Easter celebration(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Restaurants looked different this Easter compared to a year ago. Instead of being closed due to the pandemic, many businesses were open and offering holiday brunch, which seemed to fill up quickly.

When asking local restaurant owners what the biggest difference between this Easter and last Easter is, they say it is the people.

“We had people in here today this year versus last year, we were actually closed for Easter. Staff’s very encouraged this year and was really excited,” said Michael Abay, owner of Lola’s Bistro.

“This year we’re actually able to have people in the restaurant. So a huge difference, we actually have noise in the restaurant this year,” said Ben Arnold, owner of Avi Seabar & Chophouse.

This time last year, Avi Seabar & Chophouse was selling boxed meals to families, but says this Easter feels more like normal.

“I did meals boxed by one, two, three. In the restaurant, if you look around, it’s a whole lot of big tables, we had a 20 top, an 18, a 13, a bunch of nines, tens, elevens, twelves. So this is back to the way things used to be, Easter before COVID; families getting together, large groups of people getting together,” said Arnold.

Abay says he also saw a high demand for his brunch services this Easter at Lola’s Bistro.

“A lot of people made reservations like a week, two weeks ahead and we ended up being booked last night, completely booked and people still called,” said Abay. “Last minute, day before, even this morning, calling to see if they can get reservations.”

“It’s nice to be coming back, we can feel it every single day,” said Arnold.

Arnold says this Easter Sunday, he’s served families who are gathering as a group for the first time in over a year.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thief breaks into softball coach’s house, stealing team’s funds
Thousands of dollars and gear stolen from local club softball team
Property owner arrested after shooting 2
Property owner arrested after shooting 2
Police lights
Pursuit involving stolen KHP patrol car in Western Kansas
1 hurt in shooting in the 2600 block of N. Madison
1 hurt in shooting in the 2600 block of N. Madison
Evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon in Shawnee County due to a large wildfire burning...
Evacuated residents cleared to return after wildfire burns more than 2,000 acres west of Topeka

Latest News

Restaurants see large return to dining for Easter celebration
Restaurants see large return to dining for Easter celebration
WSU students react to university's decision to end COVID-19 restrictions, start petition
WSU students react to university’s decision to end COVID-19 restrictions, start petition
WSU students react to university's decision to end COVID-19 restrictions, start petition
Wichita State students start petition to reinstate campus mask mandate
Firefighters battling Rice County grass fire
Firefighters battling Rice County grass fire