19-year-old dead after argument that started in drive-thru

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 19-year-old is dead after an argument that was started in a fast-food drive-through line Monday night.

The 19-year-old, Quantin McIntosh Jr., was in a drive-through line at the Burger King in the 4000 block of East Harry with his girlfriend when McIntosh got in a verbal argument with individuals in a dark-colored sedan.

McIntosh followed the sedan and the disturbance continued. McIntosh was then shot in the area of Harry and Roosevelt.

McIntosh’s girlfriend drove him to Harry and Oliver where she contacted officers. McIntosh was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police said they do not know the motive of the shooting or the relationship between the victim and suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information are asked to call WPD detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.