City of Wichita wants input on new name for Evergreen Library, community center
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergreen Library is in the process of being converted into a new community center, and the city of Wichita wants the publics help in renaming the facility.
Evergreen is located in the historic North End and Evergreen neighborhood.
The city has provided a survey in English and Spanish, along with a fact sheet.
