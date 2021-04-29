Advertisement

City of Wichita wants input on new name for Evergreen Library, community center

Evergreen Library is located in the historic North End and Evergreen neighborhood.
Evergreen Library is located in the historic North End and Evergreen neighborhood.(City of Wichita)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergreen Library is in the process of being converted into a new community center, and the city of Wichita wants the publics help in renaming the facility.

Evergreen is located in the historic North End and Evergreen neighborhood.

The city has provided a survey in English and Spanish, along with a fact sheet.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police identify woman killed in Kellogg crash, arrest man attempting to flee
police lights
Police say 1 parent ran over another in school parking lot
Mark Scheetz (KCTV5)
Former Kansas school resource officer convicted of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy
Jeff Hoag and his son, Owen with 316 Elite in Wichita
Wichita 8-year-old inspires many in memorable game following dad’s death
KBI investigating after human remains found along Mitchell, Cloud County line

Latest News

A small crowd gathered at the historical Sedgwick County Courthouse for former secretary of...
Kris Kobach running for Kansas Attorney General in 2022
Salina police and Courtney Hoffman's mother are asking for help to locate 35-year-old Nelson...
Mother of woman killed in Salina, police seek help to locate suspect
16-year-old girl dies following crash west of Plainville
A car caught fire, causing an attached garage to catch fire Wednesday night in the 8300 block...
West Wichita garage fire leaves 4 displaced