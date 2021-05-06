Advertisement

Man killed, woman arrested after family disturbance involving gun

Wichita police arrested Sandra Ross on Wednesday after her shooting that resulted in the death...
Wichita police arrested Sandra Ross on Wednesday after her shooting that resulted in the death of her family member, John.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested 59-year-old Sandra Ross of Wichita on a charge of involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday.

Police said around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a walk-in shooting call at an area hospital. They arrived and learned 27-year-old John Ross, of Wichita, had been shot in the chest. John received treatment at the hospital but died from his injuries.

The investigation revealed Sandra and several relatives were at a home in the 800 block of South Terrace. While at the home, Sandra got into a disturbance with one of her relatives. During the disturbance, Sandra grabbed a handgun, and there was a struggle over the gun when it discharged and struck John, who was sitting on a couch and not involved in the disturbance.

Detectives examined the evidence and spoke to witnesses, which led to Sandra’s arrest. The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

