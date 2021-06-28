Advertisement

Man convicted in 2018 deadly shooting at W. Wichita motel sentenced to 46 years in prison

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man convicted of murder in an October 2018 deadly shooting at a west Wichita motel was sentenced Monday, June 28 in Sedgwick County District Court.

In May, Cory Bentley, 25, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the 2018 death of 43-year-old Jackie Jerome at the Delux Inn on West Kellogg. A judge sentenced Bentley to 554 months (46 years, two months) in prison.

On the call in October, 2018, police found Jerome with “multiple gunshots to his body.” He died at a local hospital. Police arrested Bentley a short time later.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said in addition to prison time for Jerome’s murder, the judge ordered Bentley to pay $759.50 for Jerome’s funeral and $500 in expenses for Jerome’s son who traveled from Iowa after learning of his father’s death.

