Sedgwick County man arrested for first-degree murder in mother’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for first-degree murder Wednesday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a welfare check in the 15300 block of west US-54 highway. They had received information that 67-year-old Denyce Briet, the subject of a welfare check, had recently suffered a medical emergency.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived at a home in the area, but no one answered the door. After calling and checking with local hospitals, the decision was made to force entry into the home. Inside, deputies found Briet with obvious signs of trauma to her body, according to the sheriff’s office. She was pronounced dead at 11:46 a.m.

Through their investigation, detectives established probable cause and arrested Briel’s son, 42-year-old Kyle L. Romey for first-degree murder.

