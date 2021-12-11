Advertisement

Former Wichitan performs in new ‘West Side Story’ movie

Former Kansas Dance Academy Student
Former Kansas Dance Academy Student(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Wichitan is one of the cast members in the new “West Side Story” movie.

Iris Menas graduated from Wichita East High School in 2008. Menas has gone on to perform on Broadway and is now portraying the character, Anybodys, in the new movie.

“Incredibly proud of Iris and everything that has come their way in the last few years. Very exciting to see what the future has in store for Iris as well,” said Derrick Gronewold, director of theatre at East High School.

For 12 years, Menas was a student at the Kansas Dance Academy in east Wichita.

“They started when they were itty-bitty and grew up and graduated through the studio. They were in company and they were always just a great dancer,” said Diane Gans, owner of Kansas Dance Academy.

Gans is also friends with Menas’ mother, Amy, who is in New York City right now.

“It makes me personally very proud and it goes to show that just because you’re here in the middle of the United States, Wichita, Kansas; kids can still get out there and make it in this performance world, if they really want to,” said Gans.

Steven Spielberg’s new version of the movie hits theatres today. For more information about the movie, click here.

