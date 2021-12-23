1 dead at Cowley State Fishing Lake, investigation underway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cowley County Sheriff confirms an investigation is underway into a death at the Cowley State Fishing Lake, east of Arkansas City. Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti said there were reports of gunshots in the area, but as of late Wednesday night could not confirm if there was a shooting.

Sheriff Falletti said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Highway Patrol are assisting at the scene and the area is blocked off in the early stages of the investigation. Falletti said the sheriff’s office will provide further information to relay to the public once the investigation solidifies details into what happened.

