Child among double murder-suicide victims in western Kansas

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Larned Police Department, and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after three individuals were found shot and killed on Saturday night.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, at approximately 9:05 p.m., the Larned Police Department received a 911 call from a man who discovered three people dead inside a residence in Larned.

When officers arrived at 524 Park St. in Larned, they located 44-year-old Shala M. Smith, of Larned, 12-year-old Carver A. Smith, of Larned, and 44-year-old Jon B. Smith, of Larned, who each died from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead by the coroner at the scene.

According to the Pawnee County Attorney, the person responsible for the deadly shooting was among the deceased. There is no threat to the public. Additional details will be released after the autopsies are completed. The investigation is ongoing.

