One dead in Garden City shooting; two suspects in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just before 10:30 Sunday morning, Garden City Police officers were called to a shooting at the 800 block of N. 5th St. There, they found a shooting victim, 36-year-old Hector Flores. He was transported to St. Catherine Hospital, where he later died.

Police identified 18-year-old Alexander Goetting and 28-year-old Dalton Pister, both of Garden City, as possible suspects. Goetting was located and taken into custody; Pister was found and arrested in Scott City, with assistance from the Scott City Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

Goetting was lodged in the Finney County Jail on allegations of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and various weapons violations. Pister was booked in the Finney County Jail on allegations of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation, and Garden City Police said no further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.