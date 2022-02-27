Warming trend starts today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It certainly felt like winter this morning with lows dropping into the teens and 20s across Kansas, but those days are numbered as we look forward to spring-like weather in the coming days.

As the weather saying goes; “If March roars in like a lion, it will go out like a lamb”. If that’s the case, this week the roar will sound more like a “meow, meow”. A quiet and tranquil weather pattern is expected to develop over the Plains this week, allowing for stable weather and a nice “spring-like” warm up. Sunshine, light wind speeds and temperatures warming into the 70s by Tuesday will feel like May- not March. Most years, 70 degree weather doesn’t arrive until late April, but “normal” in Kansas is an oxymoron. Get ready for some beautiful weather this week. Spring officially arrives March 20th. We have not seen 70s in Wichita since Christmas Eve, when it reached 76.

Highs in the 70s will continue through Friday, then a cold front threatens to bring cooler air to the region through next weekend. Also, the front may bring a chance of moisture, mainly showers and thunderstorms. A more active weather pattern, should begin next weekend and continue into mid-March.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and mild. Wind: NW/W 5-10. High: 57

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warmer. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 64

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: W 5-10. Low: 31.

Tue: High: 71. Sunny and warm.

Wed: Low: 39. High: 77. Mainly sunny and warm.

Thu: Low: 41. High: 77. Mostly sunny, still warm. Becoming mostly cloudy overnight.

Fri: Low: 48. High: 70. Mostly cloudy, windy with showers and overnight storms possible.

Sat: Low: 42. High: 65. Scattered showers early, becoming partly cloudy and windy.

Sun: Low: 32. High: 55. Mostly cloudy, a wintry mix possible overnight.

