Advertisement

Firetruck, car involved in McPherson crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson Fire Department truck on its way to a call north of town was involved in a Wednesday afternoon crash with a car. In the crash, reported a little before 2:30 p.m. near Oak Park Drive on McPherson’s Main Street, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford Taurus, driven by a 77-year-old woman from Marion, pulled out in front of the firetruck, traveling north on Main Street on its way to the call.

The McPherson Police Department said two firefighters were among three injured in the crash. The KHP confirmed the lone serious injury was to the Marion woman driving the Ford Taurus.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whataburger
Whataburger to pay police to direct traffic for opening of first Kansas location
Supporters lined I-70 in Salina on Friday as a group of truckers, known as the "freedom...
Crowds gather to show support of ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Kansas”
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

Latest News

At Wichita's The Independent School, John Steer’s AP Government class is learning about...
Wichita high school class digs into conflict in Ukraine
College mourns death of students
Tabor College honors two students who died in crash
Harvey County Sheriff's Office in Newton, Kansas
2 Harvey County detention deputies fired following investigation into harrassment claims
Numana
International hunger-relief organization provides ways for Kansans to help Ukrainian refugees
Numana
Local nonprofit offers chance to feed hungry