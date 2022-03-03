Firetruck, car involved in McPherson crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson Fire Department truck on its way to a call north of town was involved in a Wednesday afternoon crash with a car. In the crash, reported a little before 2:30 p.m. near Oak Park Drive on McPherson’s Main Street, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford Taurus, driven by a 77-year-old woman from Marion, pulled out in front of the firetruck, traveling north on Main Street on its way to the call.

The McPherson Police Department said two firefighters were among three injured in the crash. The KHP confirmed the lone serious injury was to the Marion woman driving the Ford Taurus.

