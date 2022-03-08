Police arrest man who stole car with infant inside

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has arrested 51-year-old Kevin Robertson of Wichita on charges of aggravated endangering a child and theft. The arrest stems from the investigation of an auto theft with a child inside the vehicle that happened in the parking lot of a Walmart near Pawnee and Broadway. Robertson was previously on parole through the Kansas Department of Corrections.

At around 3:10 p.m. on March 1, two off-duty WPD officers were working at a business in the 500 block of E. Pawnee. They were contacted by a woman who reported her grey Pontiac Grand Prix was stolen from the parking lot with her 11-month-old child still inside.

Officers responded and began circulating the area, locating the car abandoned in a parking lot in the 1400 block of South Emporia. The child was inside, unharmed. Through the investigation, investigators determined Robertson was involved with the car theft. His picture was posted on social media with a request for citizens to call regarding his whereabouts.

On March 4, WPD Officers were conducting follow-up work to locate Robertson. They learned that he was possibly at a residence in the 200 block of S. Poplar. Robertson was contacted at the residence by officers and taken into custody. A 44-year-old woman, Karri Cowling of Wichita, was also contacted at the residence and arrested for obstructing apprehension of a felon.

