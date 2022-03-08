Advertisement

Police arrest man who stole car with infant inside

WPD needs your help in locating 51-year-old Kevin Robertson.
WPD needs your help in locating 51-year-old Kevin Robertson.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has arrested 51-year-old Kevin Robertson of Wichita on charges of aggravated endangering a child and theft. The arrest stems from the investigation of an auto theft with a child inside the vehicle that happened in the parking lot of a Walmart near Pawnee and Broadway. Robertson was previously on parole through the Kansas Department of Corrections.

At around 3:10 p.m. on March 1, two off-duty WPD officers were working at a business in the 500 block of E. Pawnee. They were contacted by a woman who reported her grey Pontiac Grand Prix was stolen from the parking lot with her 11-month-old child still inside.

Officers responded and began circulating the area, locating the car abandoned in a parking lot in the 1400 block of South Emporia. The child was inside, unharmed. Through the investigation, investigators determined Robertson was involved with the car theft. His picture was posted on social media with a request for citizens to call regarding his whereabouts.

On March 4, WPD Officers were conducting follow-up work to locate Robertson. They learned that he was possibly at a residence in the 200 block of S. Poplar. Robertson was contacted at the residence by officers and taken into custody. A 44-year-old woman, Karri Cowling of Wichita, was also contacted at the residence and arrested for obstructing apprehension of a felon.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member has identified Chad Penner as the man who died in the Cottonwood Complex fire...
Family identifies man killed in Reno County wildfire
Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting north of downtown.
UPDATE: Wichita Police offer details in Monday’s deadly shooting
Snow forecast for Wednesday night - Friday morning
Weather Alert: Another round of winter headed in before spring
Snowfall expected across Kansas.
Weather alert: Yet another visit from Old Man Winter
House fire near Valley Center.
Tuesday fire near Valley Center called accidental

Latest News

The Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County burned about 12,000 acres.
Preventing wildfire: Experts advise on dos and don’ts when burning brush piles
Factfinder 12
What’s next after investigation into Salina Fire Dept?
An unattended brush fire is said to be the cause of the Cottonwood Complex Fire.
Dos and Don'ts of brush pile burning
School closings
Snowstorm prompts school cancelations across Kansas
Charges allege that in December of 2021 Albert Hinds made threatening statements toward banking...
Linn County man arrested for terrorism, criminal threat