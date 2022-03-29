Weather alert day: Severe weather on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is an unseasonably mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 50s. The remainder of the day will follow suit as highs soar into the lower to middle 80s which is more typical for late May or early June.

In addition to the warmth, it will be a windy afternoon which will increase the risk of wildfires. While winds will be strong statewide, 20 to 40 mph with higher gusts, the bigger fire weather concern will be west of I-135 where humidity will be much lower.

A cold front will sweep across Kansas tonight into Wednesday. Showers and storms are likely, mainly between 6 pm and midnight, and some storms may be severe producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. The best bet for severe weather will take place along and east of the turnpike.

On the other side of the cold front, Wednesday will be windy and much cooler with highs mostly in the 50s, or 30 degrees lower than today.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy, and very warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 84.

Tonight: Evening storms, some possibly severe. Wind: S/N 15-25; gusty. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Showers early; mostly cloudy, windy, cooler. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 54.

Thu: Low: 33. High: 58. Decreasing clouds.

Fri: Low: 36. High: 63. Mostly cloudy, breezy; afternoon showers.

Sat: Low: 38. High: 67. Mostly sunny, breezy in the morning.

Sun: Low: 37. High: 69. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 42. High: 64. Partly cloudy; afternoon showers/storms.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.