Sunshine on the way after unexpectedly heavy morning snow

Some parts of Wichita got more than two inches of snow on Thursday morning.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Snow hammered the Wichita area Thursday morning, starting with light flurries overnight and growing to near-blizzard conditions. Snow fell heavily as Thursday morning progressed, and some parts of Wichita accumulated more than two inches, much more than was forecast. The snow stopped at around 9:15 a.m.

Snow fell heavily in the Wichita area on Thursday, March 31, and we were there to capture it.

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says as skies turn sunny Thursday afternoon, highs will climb into the lower 50s.

Our next storm system will quickly move into the state tomorrow, but with much warmer weather in place we are expecting rain (and not snow) showers. Some thunder is possible, mainly Friday evening and night, but nothing heavy nor severe is expected.

After sunny and pleasant Saturday near 70 degrees, yet another storm system will sweep through the state on Sunday. Rain and storms are possible to likely, especially Sunday night, but severe weather is not in the forecast.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Snow early, then decreasing clouds. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 53.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; afternoon showers. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 68.

Sat: Low: 38. High: 69. Becoming sunny.

Sun: Low: 43. High: 72. Increasing clouds; late-day showers/storms.

Mon: Low: 47. High: 61. Morning showers; mostly cloudy, cooler.

Tue: Low: 44. High: 69. Partly cloudy; evening showers.

Wed: Low: 45. High: 63. Mostly sunny, breezy.

