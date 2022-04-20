Sedgwick County Zoo announces new president and CEO

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo on Wednesday, April 20, announced a former volunteer who worked his way up from zookeeper to deputy director, will serve as the tourist attraction’s next president and CEO. Scott Newland takes the leadership role from a zoo at which he’s dedicated his career.

“Newland is an experienced Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) professional with 22 years of progressive experience at Sedgwick County Zoo, most recently as deputy director since 2020,” the Sedgwick County Zoo said in a news release posted to its Facebook page. “Prior to his current role, Newland was the Curator of Birds and a zookeeper in the bird department.”

The Sedgwick County Zoo said as a teen, Newland participated in its volunteer program.

“You could I’ve spent my whole life at the Zoo,” Newland said in the Sedgwick County Zoo’s news release. “Wichita is my home and zoos are my passion. I truly believe our Zoo is one of the best in the country – we’re doing amazing things for wildlife here and all over the world.”

