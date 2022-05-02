Andover Police Department opens collection site for found items, mementos

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As clean up continues throughout the city of Andover, displaced momentous items are being found and not claimed by the owners.

The Andover Police Department has developed a collection system for small or medium-sized momentous items in the April 29, 2022, Andover Tornado. The collection site is located at The Andover Police Department (909 N. Andover Road).

Once you arrive in the parking lot of the police department, call the non-emergency line (316) 733-5177 ext. 0 and request for an officer to meet you for found momentous items from Friday night’s tornado. The officer will ask you your name, phone number and location where you found the items.

Found animals will not be accepted and will need to be taken to Countryside Pet Clinic.

