Haven votes to remove ‘In God We Trust’ from police vehicles

(WOWT)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HAVEN, Kan. (KWCH) - In a City Council meeting Monday night, Haven voted to remove “In God We Trust” decals from police vehicles.

Councilmember Sandra Williams voiced concerns to Police Chief Stephen Schaffer regarding the decals and the quoting of scripture on the Haven Police Department Facebook page. She said the council did not believe Facebook was the correct forum to be discussing God.

After a brief exchange, Schaffer asked if those were directives from the council, and Mayor Adam Wright said it was.

Williams moved to eliminate the quoting of scripture on Facebook, as well as the decals. Councilwoman Kylie Rush seconded, and the motion passed unanimously.

