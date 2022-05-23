Coffeyville man found guilty of murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - 61-year-old David A. Jackson has been arrested for murder following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Coffeyville Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, May 23, Jackson was arrested for the murder of 47-year-old Melvin Simpson Jr. and several other charges. He was already in custody at the Montgomery County Jail on previous charges when he was found guilty.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will update you once we learn more.

