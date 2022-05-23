Advertisement

Coffeyville man found guilty of murder

David A. Jackson was found guilty of first-degree murder.
David A. Jackson was found guilty of first-degree murder.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - 61-year-old David A. Jackson has been arrested for murder following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Coffeyville Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, May 23, Jackson was arrested for the murder of 47-year-old Melvin Simpson Jr. and several other charges. He was already in custody at the Montgomery County Jail on previous charges when he was found guilty.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will update you once we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash on E Kellogg and Washington.
Downtown multi-car crash injures 1
McPherson 2022 graduating class.
McPherson College receives $25 million donation
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, Pool)
Kansas ordered to pay $63 million to pizza magnate
Today's rainfall forecast.
Potential of heavy rains in Kansas today/tonight
Rain outlook for Monday through Tuesday.
A rainy start to the week

Latest News

Wichita police use Narcan to save a man’s life
Man saved after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl
Saline sheriff at the southern border.
Saline sheriff describes illegal drug tour at border
Border patrol
Saline County Sheriff describes illegal drug tour at border
Teeth
Importance of dental hygiene