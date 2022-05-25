Top of the Class 2022 - Thomas Mies
Thomas Mies from Garden Plain High School
Thomas Mies - Garden Plain High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Principal’s Honor Roll, Shocker Honor Scholar
High School Involvement: Football, Track, National Honor Society, Basketball
Favorite Food: Cheeseburgers
Favorite Movie: Jeremiah Johnson
Favorite Singer/Group: Johnny Cash
Dream Job: Mechanical Engineer at Textron Aviation
Fun Fact about Yourself: I enjoy watching sunrises.
College & Major: Kansas State University for a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Future Plans: I plan to work as a mechanical engineer somewhere after college.
