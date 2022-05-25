Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Thomas Mies

Thomas Mies from Garden Plain High School
Thomas Mies - Garden Plain High School
Thomas Mies - Garden Plain High School(Amanda Fisher Photography)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Thomas Mies - Garden Plain High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Principal’s Honor Roll, Shocker Honor Scholar

High School Involvement: Football, Track, National Honor Society, Basketball

Carly Parker, Thomas Mies, Marissa Aulbach, Chase Maier

Favorite Food: Cheeseburgers

Favorite Movie: Jeremiah Johnson

Favorite Singer/Group: Johnny Cash

Dream Job: Mechanical Engineer at Textron Aviation

Fun Fact about Yourself: I enjoy watching sunrises.

College & Major: Kansas State University for a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Future Plans: I plan to work as a mechanical engineer somewhere after college.

