WPD: 17 arrested during crackdown on human trafficking in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested 17 people as a part of an anti-child sexual exploitation operation codenamed “Operation Blue Ghost” from May 17 through June 2. The operation was in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and other law enforcement partners.

Wichita operations were conducted from May 17 through May 19, with additional operations in the Kansas City area afterward. During three days of operations in Wichita, two people were arrested for aggravated human trafficking, one for human trafficking, one for promoting the sale of sex, and thirteen for buying sex.

WPD Officers and detectives worked alongside HSI, Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Kansas City in conjunction with its Kansas City Child Exploitation Taskforce (KCCET) partners, the Sedgwick County Exploited and Missing Child Unit (EMCU), as well as adult victim advocates from ICTSOS to reduce demand for human trafficking with an emphasis on combatting underaged victimization.

In addition to the arrests, four potential victims of human trafficking were able to be connected with social services, and three firearms and two vehicles were seized.

If you have information about suspected child exploitation activity, you’re encouraged to contact Homeland Security Investigations at 1-866-347-2423 to report suspicious activity.

