Teen shot, killed in SE Wichita, 16-year-old arrested

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a 16-year-old boy on one count of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile stemming from a shooting that led to the death of 14-year-old Jalen Reed of Wichita.

Around 12:55 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a shooting call at the intersection of East Harry Street and South Doreen Street. Officers arrived to find Reed inside a vehicle with a single gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The investigation revealed Reed was inside a residence in the 1900 block of South Shiloh with the 16-year-old. The 16-year-old suspect was recklessly pointing a firearm at Reed when a single shot was fired striking him in the upper body.

The 16-year-old and another juvenile tried to take Reed to a local hospital but the vehicle they were driving had a mechanical failure at the intersection of Harry and Doreen. EMS arrived and transported Reed to the hospital.

Wichita police say this is not a random incident. The victim and suspect are known to each other.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this case, please call WPD detectives at 316- 268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267- 2111. The case number is 22C036041.

