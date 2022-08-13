11 arrested in Wichita prostitution sting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several men were arrested Friday during a prostitution sting.
According to Sedgwick County booking records, they include:
1. Martin C. Adamson of Wichita: Arrested on charges of patronizing a prostitute, hiring a prostitute to engage in sexual acts, and unlawful use of a vehicle.
2. Randall K. Benton: Arrested on charges of patronizing a prostitute and hiring a prostitute to engage in sexual acts.
3. Buddy Lee Davidson: Arrested on charges of patronizing a prostitute and hiring a prostitute to engage in sexual acts.
4. Herman R. DeHerrera: Arrested on charges of patronizing a prostitute and hiring a prostitute to engage in sexual acts.
5. Don Lee Elbert: Arrested on charges of patronizing a prostitute and hiring a prostitute to engage in sexual acts.
6. Larence T. Hutto: Arrested on charges of promoting prostitution, transporting someone over 16 years old for prostitution, and two charges of promoting the sale of sexual relations
7. James L. Jackson: Arrested on charges of promoting prostitution, transporting someone over 16 years old for prostitution, and two charges of promoting the sale of sexual relations
8. Jose L. Molina: Arrested on charges of patronizing a prostitute and hiring a prostitute to engage in sexual acts.
9. David L. Oliver: Arrested on charges of patronizing a prostitute and hiring a prostitute to engage in sexual acts.
10. Alberto I. Torres-Serrano: Arrested on charges of patronizing a prostitute and hiring a prostitute to engage in sexual acts, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (opiates), and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.
11. Anthony T. Williams: Arrested on charges of patronizing a prostitute and hiring a prostitute to engage in sexual acts.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.