Warmer weather Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather will return Thursday.

It will be a mild start to the day Thursday with morning low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

A cold front will begin to move into northern Kansas during the evening, which could lead to a few showers and storms.

Additional storms are possible Friday across the rest of the state as the front continues to move south. It will be warm again with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Highs will remain in the mid 80s to near 90 through the weekend and into next week. As of now, it looks like we will continue to get a break from temperatures above 100 degrees.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 65.

Fri: High: 91 Becoming partly cloudy; scattered evening/overnight storms.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 66 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 90 Low: 67 Sunny.

Tue: High: 91 Low: 68 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 91 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.