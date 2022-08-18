Dodge City’s Boot Hill Casino prepares for legalized sports betting in Kansas

Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City, Kansas
Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City, Kansas(KWCH)
By Shawn Loging
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - While a date hasn’t been set, legalized sports betting is soon coming to Kansas. In Dodge City, the Boot Hill Casino has plans laid out for when sports betting in the state gets the green light.

Eyewitness News was in Dodge City Wednesday to learn how the city’s popular casino is preparing for the sports-gambling launch. With a lot of action to be had on the floor of the Boot Hill Casino, the business is ready for more.

“It’s been a lot of work over the last few months, but we’re hoping that the finish line is nearing,” Boot Hill Casino and Resort Assistant Manager Ryan Deutsch said of sports wagering soon to be legal in Kansas.

Last week, the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission approved temporary regulations waiting on the Kansas attorney general’s approval.

“We’re excited to hear from the Kansas Lottery in the near future about some launch dates,” Deutsch said.

State lottery officials have said they don’t want to fumble this launch and are making sure that all the boxes are checked before they start taking bets. But the goal of many is to launch legalized sports betting in Kansas sometime early on during football season.

Boot Hill Casino’s focus has been on the behind-the-scenes elements of sports wagering. Partnerships with DraftKings and Bally’s could manage bets at the casino or through mobile apps.

Deutsch said they’re working on one more partnership deal and next month, plan to start construction on a physical sportsbook. He said they’ll have temporary kiosks while that construction is ongoing. Since some sports betting apps already have started advertising in Kansas, questions are coming with excitement ahead of the legal sports-betting launch.

“Am I going to be able to bet on the Chiefs opening weekend?’ ‘Can I bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl?’ We’re definitely taking questions from our excited patrons that are ready to get in,” Deutsch said.

All that’s needed is a date.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Jason Beard, 40, of Wichita, was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Detention...
Man arrested in Club Rodeo incident
Former Hutchinson police officer, Todd Allen, 51, was arrested in connection to multiple...
Former Hutchinson police officer, accused ‘serial sexual predator’ arrested
KWCH Car Crash generic
Man seriously injured when vehicle crashes into barrier
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app

Latest News

United Way of the Plains in Wichita, Kansas
‘Nonprofit Day’ highlights local organizations tackling challenges to meet community needs
Inside Kansas Food Bank
Wichita-area nonprofits fight through lingering challenges to be there for community
Christopher Dyas, 21, was charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Deandre Greenley in...
2 men charged in deadly Old Town shooting
Sedgwick County Recount
Sedgwick County begins abortion rights amendment recount