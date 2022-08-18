Dodge City’s Boot Hill Casino prepares for legalized sports betting in Kansas

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - While a date hasn’t been set, legalized sports betting is soon coming to Kansas. In Dodge City, the Boot Hill Casino has plans laid out for when sports betting in the state gets the green light.

Eyewitness News was in Dodge City Wednesday to learn how the city’s popular casino is preparing for the sports-gambling launch. With a lot of action to be had on the floor of the Boot Hill Casino, the business is ready for more.

“It’s been a lot of work over the last few months, but we’re hoping that the finish line is nearing,” Boot Hill Casino and Resort Assistant Manager Ryan Deutsch said of sports wagering soon to be legal in Kansas.

Last week, the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission approved temporary regulations waiting on the Kansas attorney general’s approval.

“We’re excited to hear from the Kansas Lottery in the near future about some launch dates,” Deutsch said.

State lottery officials have said they don’t want to fumble this launch and are making sure that all the boxes are checked before they start taking bets. But the goal of many is to launch legalized sports betting in Kansas sometime early on during football season.

Boot Hill Casino’s focus has been on the behind-the-scenes elements of sports wagering. Partnerships with DraftKings and Bally’s could manage bets at the casino or through mobile apps.

Deutsch said they’re working on one more partnership deal and next month, plan to start construction on a physical sportsbook. He said they’ll have temporary kiosks while that construction is ongoing. Since some sports betting apps already have started advertising in Kansas, questions are coming with excitement ahead of the legal sports-betting launch.

“Am I going to be able to bet on the Chiefs opening weekend?’ ‘Can I bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl?’ We’re definitely taking questions from our excited patrons that are ready to get in,” Deutsch said.

All that’s needed is a date.

