Garden City fire deemed arson, investigation ongoing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A house fire last week in Garden City has been deemed arson, according to the Garden City Fire Department.

The fire happened at around 5 a.m. on Aug. 18. Crews responded to the 1600 block of A Street and quickly extinguished the fire. As they began to investigate, they noticed a strong smell of accelerant as well as markings of smoke residue.

The scene was turned over to GCFD investigator Gene Robertson, who identified several areas outside the home that had possible ignitable liquid trails. He also identified burn marks on the exterior siding of the house. The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to request a state investigator and accelerant K-9.

No injuries were reported, and the damage estimates are unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

