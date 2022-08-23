Garden City fire deemed arson, investigation ongoing

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A house fire last week in Garden City has been deemed arson, according to the Garden City Fire Department.

The fire happened at around 5 a.m. on Aug. 18. Crews responded to the 1600 block of A Street and quickly extinguished the fire. As they began to investigate, they noticed a strong smell of accelerant as well as markings of smoke residue.

The scene was turned over to GCFD investigator Gene Robertson, who identified several areas outside the home that had possible ignitable liquid trails. He also identified burn marks on the exterior siding of the house. The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to request a state investigator and accelerant K-9.

No injuries were reported, and the damage estimates are unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at US-54 near Kingman.
Semi driver killed in head-on collision on US-54; other crashes cause backups
Generic image of police line
Body found in south Wichita
Marvin Williams died Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of East 89th Street.
Police: Man shot to death at scene of child abduction identified
Water Main Break
Water main break in east Wichita causes road closure
FILE - The deputies were transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where one...
Oklahoma sheriff deputy serving eviction papers shot, killed

Latest News

City Of Wichita
Watch: City Council to approve budget, third-party assessment of WPD
Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne (1) dribbles the ball against Houston during the first half...
Atlanta Hawks sign former Wichita State star Tyson Etienne
Student Startup
Student Startup earns helping hand for teaching students to give back
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
USD 259 voters to decide on proposed change to BOE election method