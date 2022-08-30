Wichita Police looking for suspect, vehicle in south Wichita alleyway death

Sedan believed to be involved in hit-and-run death.
Sedan believed to be involved in hit-and-run death.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police detectives are working to locate a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that killed 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita earlier this month.

Addis was found dead in an alleyway near Funston and Grove on the evening on Aug. 21. Detectives reviewed surveillance video and are attempting to find a red-colored sedan connected to the case.

If you have any information regarding the location of this vehicle, or its driver, please contact Detective Rob Kempf at 316-350-3687 or rkempf@wichita.gov.

Should you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or download the free P3 mobile app.

