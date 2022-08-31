Wichita police release video related to deadly hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police released surveillance video on Wednesday they said is connected to the hit and run that fatally injured 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita.

On August 21, around 8:42 a.m., officers found Addis found dead in an alley near Funston and Grove. Detectives working the case reviewed surveillance video from the area and are now attempting to locate the pictured red sedan. They would also like to speak to the driver of the white vehicle, seen following the red sedan in this video clip.

If you have any information regarding the location of either vehicle, you’re asked to contact Detective Kempf at 316-250-3687 or rkempf@wichita.gov.

Should you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County at 316-267-2111 or download the free P3 mobile app to submit an anonymous tip.

