1 dead after crash involving car, motorcycle in S. Wichita
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead after a crash in south Wichita involving a car and a motorcycle. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said the crash happened a little before 7 p.m. Wednesday at East Marion Road and South Hydraulic, near Pawnee and Hydraulic.
12 News has a photojournalist at the scene to gather further information.
