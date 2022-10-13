1 dead after crash involving car, motorcycle in S. Wichita

One person died from their injuries in a Wednesday evening crash at East Marion Road and South...
One person died from their injuries in a Wednesday evening crash at East Marion Road and South Hydraulic, in south Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead after a crash in south Wichita involving a car and a motorcycle. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said the crash happened a little before 7 p.m. Wednesday at East Marion Road and South Hydraulic, near Pawnee and Hydraulic.

12 News has a photojournalist at the scene to gather further information.

