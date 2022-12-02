Kansas governor reinforces priority to legalize medical marijuana

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a debate in her race for reelection at the Kansas State...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a debate in her race for reelection at the Kansas State Fair, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Hutchinson, Kansas.(John Hanna | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Friday reinforced one of the priorities for her second term as governor. Kelly tweeted a message emphasizing the reasons she wants to see the state legalize medical marijuana.

“This legislative session, we need to legalize medical marijuana so that Kansans with severe illnesses no longer have to suffer,” she said. “Providing this relief is long overdue, so let’s work together to get this done.

In mid-November, Kelly outlined five objectives on which she plans to focus in her second term. Joining the legalization of medical marijuana on that list are providing tax relief, expanding Medicaid, protecting first responders, and investing in mental health resources.

With Missouri voters approving a state amendment allowing recreational marijuana, Kansas now is nearly surrounded by states that have either decriminalized marijuana to some degree or made it legal for recreational or medical use.

