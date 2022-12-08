Does It Work? EaZy MealZ Crisping Basket and Tray Set

Testing the Eazy Mealz for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:40 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Air fryers are among the most popular cooking items right now. They don’t use much oil and they heat food evenly and quickly. But they can also be expensive.

The EaZy MealZ Crisping Basket and Tray Set is promised to work in a similar fashion for a fraction of the cost. The non-stick cookware is supposed to make your favorite fried foods without using any excess oil.

Does it work as advertised?

To put the EaZy MealZ to the test, 12 News enlisted the help of Luis Pena, the director of culinary arts at a community college in the Wichita area.

