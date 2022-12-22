Near blizzard conditions across Kansas this morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the Arctic cold front has moved across all of Kansas and it is a dangerous start to the day. Temperatures around, and below zero are combining with north winds gusting to 40-50 mph to produce feels like temperatures between -25 and -45. Frostbite is possible to likely on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.

Areas of snow and blowing snow will continue through the morning, and 1-3 inches of accumulation is expected. The before mentioned north winds will create near blizzard conditions, at times, especially north and northeast of Wichita on highways like I-135 and the Kansas Turnpike. Travel is not recommended this morning, but improving conditions are expected this afternoon.

The wind will subside some tonight, but gusts between 25 and 35 mph will produce feels like temperatures as low as 30 degrees below zero, and our weather alert continues on Friday for the extreme temperatures.

After a frigid Friday, the holiday weekend will be a little warmer with highs in the 20s and 30s. However, whatever snow falls tomorrow will not melt giving us our first white Christmas in a long time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Snow/blowing snow early; clearing, windy, and very cold. Wind: N 25-35; gusty. High: 3.

Tonight: Becoming clear; dangerous wind chills. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: -6.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and still very cold. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High:12.

Sat: Low: -1. High: 24. Partly cloudy, continued cold.

Sun: Low: 7. High: 34. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Mon: Low: 23. High: 32. Decreasing clouds, a little breezy.

Tue: Low: 18. High: 46. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: Low: 28. High: 51. Partly cloudy and mild.

