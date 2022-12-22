Wichita wind chill drops to coldest in at least 22 years

Snowfall in Wichita.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Weather Service in Wichita reports that the minus-32-degree wind chill recorded at Eisenhower Airport at 8 a.m. is the coldest reported in Wichita since at least 2000, when reliable records began.

Actual temperatures were hovering around 0 degrees. The wind chill reached one degree colder than February 2021, when an arctic blast took the wind chill to -31.

