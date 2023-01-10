Gov. Laura Kelly tests positive for COVID-19

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly relaxes on the back of a chair within her executive office at the...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly relaxes on the back of a chair within her executive office at the Statehouse following a one-on-one interview with The Capital-Journal Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2022, in Topeka, Kan.((Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP))
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19. Her office says she is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms.

“This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work,” said Kelly’s office.

The governor’s office said it informed Inaugural Ball attendees, participants in the Inauguration ceremony, and attendees of the executive order signing Tuesday morning. They are all encouraged to test immediately as a precautionary measure.

“This should not delay normal government functions. The State of the State will be postponed to Tuesday, January 24, at 6:30pm. The Governor’s Budget will still be released Thursday to the legislature as planned,” said the governor’s office.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Office of attorney Devoe Treadwell in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him
On Dec. 9, a white rhino calf was born at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina. The zoo said the...
1-year-old white rhino dies at Rolling Hills Zoo
Police: City of Wichita
Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear appeals from Reginald and Jonathan Carr....
U.S. Supreme Court turns away Carr brothers’ appeal
police lights
Man critically injured in Russell shooting, suspect at-large

Latest News

Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County, Kansas on...
EPA, pipeline operator reach deal to clean up Kansas spill
The Santa Barbara Foresters beat the Cheney Diamond Dawgs 12-3 Monday night, winning their...
NBC World Series finds home in Wichita for the next two years
Daniel Gossett’s no-hitter led the Wind Surge to a 3-0 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on...
Wind Surge announce reduced season, single-game ticket prices
One dog at Hallmark Kennels in Wichita has been waiting a lifetime to be adopted.
After more than 10 years, Poor Orphan Wanderer still needs forever home