Fatal shooting in Salina leaves one dead

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 35-year-old Salina man died following a shooting Sunday, the Salina Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of S. 10th St. in Salina, police said in a statement. Police and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Salina Regional Health Center, where he underwent surgery. The man died while at the hospital.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide by the Salina Police Department and Kansas Bureau of Investigation. A person of interest is in custody.

The victim’s name and the time of the shooting are currently unknown.

