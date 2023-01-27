1 dead, 1 unresponsive in shooting near Mt. Vernon and Seneca

Police Line Do Not Cross
Police Line Do Not Cross(Gray Television)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed and another was unresponsive in a shooting on Mt. Vernon between Broadway and Seneca late Thursday night.

The call came in around 11:45, and police responding found the two victims. Dispatchers confirmed one death and another victim who was unresponsive when police arrived.

We have contacted police to find out more details. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

