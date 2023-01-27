1 dead, 1 unresponsive in shooting near Mt. Vernon and Seneca

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed and another was unresponsive in a shooting on Mt. Vernon between Broadway and Seneca late Thursday night.

The call came in around 11:45, and police responding found the two victims. Dispatchers confirmed one death and another victim who was unresponsive when police arrived.

We have contacted police to find out more details. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com