Wichitans express frustrations with salt and sand left on city streets

When there’s no ice or snow, the mixture meant to help can also become a hazard.
By Branden Stitt and KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The salt and sand that covers streets during the winter is applied to keep drivers safe, providing traction for tires. But once a storm passes, what remains is dirty and annoying to some. With Kansas’ ever-changing weather, the winter weather byproduct stays on for months.

But when there’s no ice or snow, the mixture meant to help can also become a hazard, especially for motorcycle riders and bicyclists on the roads after winter weather passes.

“It’s like a sandbox on the streets. It’s slippery,” said Wichita bicyclist Robert Brown. They can’t get it off there quick enough.”

Motorcycle rider Nick Piatt said it’s a struggle to gain traction on the salt and sand.

“Even in a straight line, we can hit a random pile of sand and lose traction that way, too,” he said.

Windshields also take a beating.

“I’ve had my windshield cracked several times now from sand on the roads,” Piatt said. “It’d be from a passenger car or a larger truck you get stuck behind on the highway. There’s constantly sand coming off their tires, hitting my vehicle.”

The City of Wichita plans to start sweeping up the excess sand in about six weeks, as long as the weather cooperates. The sand is then reused as cover material for the landfill. The city said this saves about $660,000 in landfill costs.

