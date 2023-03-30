Does It Work? Dash Electric Butter Sprayer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - From toast to popcorn, the Dash Electric Butter Sprayer is promised to make cold butter easier to spread.

The makers of the handheld device say it can melt and store a full stick of butter in its chamber, or up to eight tablespoons. Does the unique kitchen item work as advertised?

To put the Dash Electric Butter Sprayer to the test, 12 News enlisted the help of Chef Jeremiah Harvey at DŌMA.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com