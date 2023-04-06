Does It Work? Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain Kit

Testing the Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While red lipstick is a popular choice, it sometimes smudges and often doesn’t stay on long. Wonderskin’s lip stain is promised to last all day. The lone catch is that when you first put it on, it’s bright purple and you have to peel it off.

The makers of the Wonderskin lip kit say you have to trust the process to achieve the long-lasting, natural color you desire, understanding that the bright purple you’ll start with isn’t the final result.

Does the Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain work as advertised? To put it to the test, we enlisted the help of makeup artist Sarah Allen.

